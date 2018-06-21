PSD's Dragnea about his conviction: We witnessed a mass execution

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea on Friday labeled his conviction in the "DGASPC Teleorman" case as "a mass execution.", informs Agerpres.

"Yesterday, we witnessed a mass execution. Nine people had to be convicted in order to justify my conviction," stated Dragnea, after the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Thursday convicted Liviu Dragnea to 3 years 6 months detention in the "DGASPC Teleorman" case. The decision is not final.