PSD's Dragnea:For me,Toader isn't an important character,PSD senators to vote exactly how their conscience dictates

The Social Democrat senators will vote the the simple motion on justice "exactly how their conscience dictates," PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday.

"For me, Tudorel Toader is not an important character which to talk about every day. (...) it got postponed [the simple motion] because the majority of the PSD senators were gone or had businesses in the territory and, also, Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is not in the country. Next week, there is sufficient time [for the motion] to be debated and voted. They [PSD senators] will vote exactly how their Social Democrat conscience dictates. (...) We will discuss it then," Dragnea stated in Giurgiu County.