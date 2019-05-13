PSD's Dragnea: 'We increased budget revenues and lowered the country's public debt'

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) stated on Sunday evening that the Government managed in two years to increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by almost one third and Romania's public debt declined by 2 percent.

The PSD leader said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) which maintain the contrary, don't do nothing else, but lie to the population.

"Please, let someone give an example of a country that increased the national wealth by one third in two years. The budget revenues increased by almost one third. Certainly, they come and say inside a lie, because they lie just as they breathe, somebody read some comments from the USR members that we increased the salaries and pensions, the economy developed, but we indebted the country that even our grandchildren will pay. I only provide a few simple figures that can be understood. The debt of a country is the public debt, which includes the central and local administration. When we came to the governance, the public debt in Romania stood at 37.1 percent of the GDP, if I'm not mistaken, now, it is 35.1 percent, thus, we lowered it by two percents. What does that mean? Romania is among the top seven countries in terms of the slightest debt in the EU. Out of 28 states, there are 21 states with a much higher public debt than we do. This lie, that Romania is getting indebted is more than a whopper, it's dangerous," Liviu Dragnea stated at Romania TV private television station.

The PSD Chairman added that, although, the destabilisation of the Government, as well as his intimidation are attempted, he will not give up.

"There is no reason to give up, they tried to do anything, they had and, still have a plan to send me to jail. This is Iohannis's dream and the main task he gives to all his servants. They tried to divide the party, they convinced a handful of people to leave the PSD to make another small party, just-just to destabilise the party, only to destabilise the majority, the Government falls and this programme will no longer continue. How can I give up?," Dragnea said.

Liviu Dragnea also gave assurances that the Government has money to pay pensions and wages.

The Social Democrat leader said that at the basis of all these attacks lays President Klaus Ioahnnis, about whom he believes to be "worse than Basescu".

AGERPRES