PSD's Liviu Dragnea on PM Dancila's political relation with PSD: 'We are analyzing this after elections'

No politician who, by chance and temporarily, ended up being in a Government, should forget why she/he is there - was the message that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Liviu Dragnea, who said that he will analyze the existing relation between Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the party after the elections to the European Parliament.

Asked by Adevarul Live if Viorica Dancila was a good Prime Minister in his opinion, Dragnea said: "So far, yes."

In what concerns the political relation between Viorica Dancila and the party, the PSD leader said they will make an analysis after the election this Sunday.

"We will analyze this after the elections, since there is no time for this right now. But my advice to anyone, to any politician who, by chance and temporarily, ended up being in the Government - is not to forget why he/she is there. He/she is there to implement a governing programme that was supported and voted by the Romanians, in a very large number, since we are talking about 48.5 percent seats in Parliament, and this is a historical result, a programme that showed its results and must be implemented. If every member of the Government keeps that in mind instead of thinking that, once he/she was installed in a minister office, then his/her head suddenly went bigger, then he/she will be a good minister. He/she must stay focused, because, if his/her interest is in something else, then he/she won't be a good minister and all his/her energy in a field that he/she is supposed to be coordinated will be lost," said the PSD leader. AGERPRES