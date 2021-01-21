 
     
PSD to present alternative national budget on January 27, a budget for development

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will present next week its alternative to the state budget, saying that it will be a "budget for development, not for freezing, like the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) want, according to AGERPRES.

"Romania's budget for 2021 needs to be about people, not about numbers. The right cannot continue to promote austerity, when a pensioner lives on average with 1,400 RON, although the Romanian state established that the minimum for a decent living is 1,733 RON per month," PSD says in a Facebook post.

"We will show that it is possible to increase the wages of employees and pensions of elderly people, even by respecting the deficit foreseen by the Citu Government! We propose a budget for Development, not a Budget for Freezing - Like the apostles of austerity from PNL and USR want!" PSD adds.

