PSD urgently calls for a ruling coalition meeting

PSD urgently calls for a coalition meeting in which to discuss the portfolio from the Ministry of Defense, after which it will convene a meeting of the National Political Council, said on Monday, party spokesman Radu Oprea.

"At the National Standing Bureau we had the information that Vasile Dincu gave us regarding the resignation he presented today. He has made it very clear that he has not received any official criticism and that no one has asked for his resignation, but that he believes that he is motivated by this resignation at this time. What would be the following steps at this moment: the decision made by the National Standing Bureau of the PSD is to urgently request the convening of a coalition meeting to have a discussion, and then a National Political Council for the next period," Radu Oprea said at the PSD headquarters.

He added that it is possible that the coalition's meeting will take place on Tuesday, because then Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will leave for Brussels.

"At the same time, the request made by the PSD this morning, that Prime Minister Ciuca should occupy the interim position of Minister of Defense, has already happened today. As a result, given the professional past of the Prime Minister of Defense Minister and Chief of Staff, it gives us the assurances that during this period the Ministry of Defense has a leadership that understands exactly the geopolitical dimension and the geopolitical context today," the PSD spokesperson said.AGERPRES