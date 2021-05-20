PSD's Budai: Government sends notes to MEPs to vote against EC intention to establish EU minimum wage

PSD (Social Democratic Party) MP Marius Budai is accusing the Government of sending notes to Romanian members of the European Parliament, where they are suggested to vote against the European Commission's intention to establish a minimum wage at the level of the EU.

"The Government of the fantastic Citu wants us poor! It is inadmissible that Romania's Government, in contradiction with the Parliament's decision, send notes to Romanian MEPs, through which they are recommended to vote against the EC intention of establishing a minimum wage at the EU level," Budai wrote on Thursday, on Facebook.

He recommends PM Florin Citu to read two articles of the Romanian Constitution.

"Mister Citu, please read the following articles of the Romanian Constitution! Article 41 (2) Employees have the right to social protection measures. These are in regards to the security and health of employees, the work regime of women and young people, establishing a country gross minimum wage, weekly rest, paid leave, carrying out work in special or outstanding conditions, vocational training, as well as other specific situations, established by law. Article 48 (1) The State is obligated to take measures for economic development and social protection, in order to ensure citizens a decent living", the PSD deputy stressed, reports agerpres.