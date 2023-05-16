PSD's Ciolacu: No discussion on removing any political party from this coalition

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that at the party's National Political Council meeting they did not discuss the withdrawal of any party from the current governing coalition.

He was asked, after the meeting of the PSD National Political Council meeting, if he had received a mandate to keep or remove the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) from the government.

"I have very clearly presented to you the mandate I had and received today from my colleagues, namely that the central government structure should be more efficient and more flexible. We had no discussion to remove any political party from this coalition," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He announced that a meeting of the three co-chairs of the coalition will take place in the coming days. AGERPRES