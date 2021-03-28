PSD's Ciolacu says party to submit censure motion: Parliament no longer represents people's will

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said Social Democrats are going to submit a motion of censure in the current parliamentary session, for, at this moment, Parliament "no longer represents the will of the people."

"We will try to gather as many signatures as possible. It would be a premiere in Romanian politics, after six months since the elections, for a government to fall. It usually falls at the end of the term, but a critical mass begins to form. With each simple motion submitted against each minister, more votes are collected, until the final vote will come," the Social Democrat leader told Prima TV private broadcasting channel.

Asked if he was considering a possible PSD-AUR government, Ciolacu replied: "If we had wanted this, we could have forced it. The majority is a fragile one in the Parliament, it stands in 10-20 votes. The minorities have 17 votes. If we had wanted this, we would have taken certain steps from the start, to try to create this majority. We did not have in mind to do this."At the same time, he stated that he is considering a possible PSD government with a programme negotiated with the coalition partners."I would like to come to power after negotiating with future partners a government programme and the priorities that Romania and a normal government must have," he said, adding that he did not rule out early elections.Ciolacu claims that "if there were elections tomorrow, the Parliament would have a completely different structure.""Ninety days after the elections, I want to inform President Klaus Iohannis that at this moment the Parliament no longer represents the will of the people," the PSD president said.