PSD's Ciolacu, to have discussion with prime minister, to agree on legislative form on state of alert extension

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday that he will have a discussion with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in order to agree upon a legislative form regarding the prolongation of the alert state, so that the people are protected, but also the economy.

"I hope, through dialogue, I will not hide from you that I will definitely have a discussion, but I hope not only by phone, with the Prime Minister and we can agree on a form [legislative - ed.n.] so as to protect the people, but also to protect Romania's economy. Things have gone too far. There is no clear alternative and a clear economic program from the Government and I think the time has come to answer all these questions," Ciolacu told private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

He added that he is still determined not to vote for the extension of the state of alert.

"There are certain elements that Mr. Raed Arafat brought to my attention, I have to take them into account, to do so is proof of responsibility, but it does not mean that we will vote for a certain state (...) Maybe we will find another legislative form, it might be possible. Our lawyers are already working on this. We will certainly not leave a legislative vacuum and chaos in Romania," he said.