PSD's Ciolacu: We have no problem with coming to Gov't, since PNRR is for Romania and Romanians

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that he welcomes Prime Minister Florin Citu's decision to invite the Social Democrats to talks on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), noting that he has no problem with coming to the Government, because the PNRR belongs to Romania and the Romanians, agerpres reports.

"We all know that the PNRR has been rejected twice by the European Commission. We welcome the decision of Prime Minister Citu to invite us today. We have no problem coming to the Government, because we are talking about a national plan for Romania and Romanians. That is what I came with our social partners, for this is not a plan of a political party or not even of a Government. It is a plan that must change the lives of Romanians," said Ciolacu, before the meeting with the Prime Minister, at the Government, on the PNRR.

He maintained that the issue of presenting the PNRR in Parliament was "overcome," given that European officials said that "this is normal.""I think the time is over with the presentation in the Romanian Parliament, this is already agreed with European Commissioners and the European Commission, including the President of the Commission wrote us a letter that it is normal for this plan to be presented in Parliament," said Ciolacu, asked if PSD will vote for the EUROATOM Treaty if the PNRR is not presented in Parliament.PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu came to the Government together with PSD First Vice President Sorin Grindeanu, Dumitru Costin, BNS - National Trade Union Bloc leader, and Florin Jianu, President of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises in Romania.