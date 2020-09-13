PSD's Dincu warns about low turnout in September 27 local elections

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Vasile Dîncu told a news conference on Sunday that the local elections on September 27 can be "a great electoral disaster."

"On September 27 we can have a big electoral disaster - Romania, not PSD - on September 27 we can have a very low turnout that is somewhere in the middle of the normal elections and then there will be many representatives of all parties with low legitimacy in the local administration; we could have hugely long queues, because if in a polling station in Bucharest, say, where 1,500 people normally vote, if voting took place according to all indications and all health safety rules are followe, then out of 1,500 only 500 could vote in the allotted time," said Dincu.He added that there will be people who will not be able to vote, even if the voting hours were extended, which proves that the government is not ready for the elections."So there could be hugely long queues, people who might not be able to vote even if we extend the voting time; so the elections might show us that we are not prepared, as a national administration, as a government, as a society, either for reopening the schools or for elections," said Dincu.