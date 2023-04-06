PSD's Marcel Ciolacu: Romanian sport needs reforms

Romanian sport needs reforms, and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) does not include any money for this area, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday.

"We occupy the public space talking about figures and money, it is a huge mistake we are making. We need to talk first and foremost about reforms. Romanian sport needs reforms. Reforms cost politicians. This is the truth. In the polls there is always opposition when there is a reform, either in the health system, in education, or in finance, when we ask for digitalization. (...) There are zero euros for sport under the PNRR. There is no reform. Instead, we occupy public space (...) and talk about thresholds, as if we were a country made up of only criminals. There are only 600, for example, cases of abuse of office. For these 600 cases we have occupied all the public space," said Marcel Ciolacu, on the occasion of his participation, on Thursday, in a basketball match between teams of students in Bucharest District 4, which took place at school no. 190, on the occasion of Sports Day.

Ciolacu said he had not heard the Sports Minister talk about any reform.

"We cannot talk about sport without local authorities, without mayors, without county council presidents. They are handling sport at the moment. I haven't heard the Sports Minister talking about any reform. An education law has been advanced, it's normal to talk about it, what's good, what's bad and to have a debate, but something should have been done in education, as something should be done in sport. (... ) The time has come in Romania to implement reforms assumed in coalition by the two major parties of Romania, PSD and PNL, and to try to do things differently than those before us, because we see the impasse we have reached," added Marcel Ciolacu.

In his turn, the mayor of Bucharest District 4, Daniel Baluta, mentioned that the local authority intends to complete by the end of the year the Olympic ice rink that is being built in the area of Aparatorii Patriei.

The event was also attended by the president of the Romanian Rowing Federation, Elisabeta Lipa. AGERPRES