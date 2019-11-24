Publishers Humanitas, Polirom and ART - winners of Gaudeamus public's choice awards

The public's choice awards at the Gaudeamus Book Fair this year went to the publishing houses Humanitas, Polirom and the ART Publishing Group.

The prize for "The Most Wanted Book" rewarded the Humanitas Publishing House for the volume "Omul care mută norii. Şapte întâmplări/The Man Who Gets the Clouds Moving. Seven Events" by Radu Paraschivescu.

The winners of the Media Trophies are as follows: the 'Evenimentul zilei' daily - for print publications; Pro TV for the television section; Europa FM for the radio section. National News Agency AGERPRES is the winner in the 'News agencies' section.

The jury made of Ion Bogdan Lefter, Cristian Teodorescu and Cosmin Ciotlos decided that the Excellence Award shall go to the publishing house of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University in Iasi, "one of the best performing university publishers in Romania, almost 30 years from its beginnings".

The winners of the "Antoaneta Ralian" Translation Award are: Luminita Munteanu - for translation from a foreign language into Romanian - for her rendition from Turkish of the "Orhan Pamuk" series put out by the Polirom Publishing House; Daniel Ionita - for translation from Romanian into a foreign language - for his work as coordinator of the anthology "Testament. 400 de ani de poezie românească/400 Years of Romanian Poetry", a bilingual edition put out in Australia; Daniel Ionita, Daniel Raymond, Adriana Paul and Eva Foster sign the translations.

The Education Award was bestowed on the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.