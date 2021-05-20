Regional conference on 30 years of journalistic higher education sees broad international attendance

More than 120 professors and researchers in the field of journalism and communication from 24 universities in 12 European countries and the U.S participate Thursday and Friday in the conference 30 Years of Higher Education in Journalism and Communication in the Former Communist East European Countries. From Conquering the Freedom of Expression to Digital Communication.

The event is organized by the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences of the University of Bucharest in cooperation with peer educational institutions from Moldova, Nis (Serbia) and Sofia (Bulgaria).

"In the time of this pandemic during which our societies have been severely affected by fears and uncertainties, the only real answers have come from science and scientists. On the other hand, building trust in science is a special responsibility and role of mass media. Disinformation and false news, infodemia are phenomena our societies have been facing in recent years. Our democracies have faced real threats in the field of public communication and I strongly believe that we, academics and scientists, as well as journalism professionals have a crucial role in seeking the truth and channeling it, for the common good of our societies," Rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, said at the beginning of the event.

Antonio Momoc, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences, cautioned against the danger of disinformation, particularly in the current context, when the world is facing not only the crisis triggered by the pandemic, but a communication crisis as well.

"Over the last year we have faced an infodemic, with journalism and the freedom of expression affected by false news, misinformation, which led to a decrease in public confidence in traditional media, both in Romania and in the region. After our EU and NATO accession, there was widespread hope for more freedom and prosperity, and many considered that the democratization process is irreversible. However, in recent years, the crises in the European Union, the refugee crisis, Brexit and the temptations of illiberalism and populism have shown that democratization is not an irreversible process and that we must do more, we must do more against illiberalism and populism. The pandemic crisis has intensified threats to the freedom of expression and the free press in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe," Momoc said.

Georgeta Stepanov, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences of the Moldova State University, spoke about the need for new directions of research in contemporary media science.

"I am firmly convinced that the discussions within this prestigious scientific forum will provide answers to many of the questions facing researchers involved in journalistic higher education and will define new directions for research in contemporary media science," said Georgeta Stepanov, reports agerpres.