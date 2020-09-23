Resident non-governmental clients' deposits rise in August by 1.6 pct

The deposits of non-governmental residential clients have gone up in August 2020 by 1.6 pct over the previous month, up to the level of 389.6 billion RON and by 14 pct (11.1 pct in real terms) over the same months of last year, the National Bank of Romania informs through a release sent, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES.

The residents' deposits in RON, with a weight of 64.5 pct of the total deposits of non-governmental clients, have increased by 2.2 pct over July 2020, up to 251.169 billion RON, and by 12.7 pct (9.8 pct in real terms) over August 2019.

According to the National Bank of Romania, the deposits in RON of households increased by 0.2 pct over the previous month, up to 140.632 billion RON, and over August 2019 they recorded an increase of 12.9 pct (10.0 pct in real terms).

The deposits in RON of other sectors (non-financial societies and non-monetary financial institutions) rose by 4.8 pct (up to 110.537 billion RON) over the previous month and by 12.4 pct (9.5 pct in real terms) over the month of August of last year.

The deposits in foreign currency of residents, expressed in RON, representing 35.5 pct of the total deposits of non-governmental clients, increased by 0.5 pct over the month of July 2020, reaching the level of 138.496 billion RON (expressed in euro, they rose by 0.3 pct, up to 28.612 billion euro). Compared to the month of August 2019, the indicator rose by 16.5 pct, expressed in RON, and by 13.9 pct, if expressed in euro.

The deposits in foreign currency of households, expressed in RON, rose by 0.5 pct over July 2020, up to 100.179 billion RON; expressed in euro, they increased by 0.3 pct. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the increase of this indicator expressed in RON was of 16.2 pct and of 13.5 pct if the indicator is expressed in euro.

The deposits in foreign currency of other sectors, expressed in RON, recorded an increase of 0.4 pct over July 2020 (0.2 if the indicator is expressed in euro). Compared to August 2019, this indicator, expressed in RON, increased by 17.6 pct (if expressed in euro, the increase was of 14.9 pct).