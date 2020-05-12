Rogojinaru (MEEMA): Romanian workers returned home won't stay, some nice robots would be wonderful

Romanian workers that returned home will leave abroad again in the fall, thus for the solving of the lack of workforce in Romania foreign workers need to be brought in, the strategy for the return of Romanian workers must be continued and workers should be used, said, on Tuesday, State Secretary with the Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment (MEEMA) Liviu Rogojinaru, in a conference organized by "Sustainable Romania".

"If for those 1,200,000 people that returned home we would find the solution to keep them in the country or we would find where to get 1,200,000 employees to come into the Romanian economy, it would solve the problem that we had until a few months ago, when we were all screaming that we can't find employees, we can't find people. Honestly, I don't believe those that came back will want to stay in Romania, but we hope to find solutions to keep at least some at home," said Liviu Rogojinaru.

The state secretary in the Ministry of the Economy stated that it would be wonderful if this crisis of the workforce in Romania could be solved by using robots.

"I believe that, unfortunately, we will probably go back starting with September-October 2020 to September-October 2019, meaning that those who have come back will leave again, each towards his business, and we will have the same lack of qualified workforce as last year. I wish wholeheartedly to be wrong, but... A way of thinking is to move forward and to try and see where we find the okay employees to bring to work in Romania; we are continuing our thinking regarding how to bring back the Romanians that are maybe fed up or maybe are scared and want to come back and slowly reunite the people that are in this country. And normally, if we manage to solve the issue very quickly with some nice robots it would be wonderful," Liviu Rogojinaru mentioned.

In his turn, the general director of Fan Courier, Felix Patrascanu, stated he was disappointed of the fact that the Romanians that initially came home have started leaving abroad again.