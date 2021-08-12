Romania has a boat in semifinals, four in requalifications, after first day of World Junior Rowing Championships

The Romanian boat of men's double sculls (JM2x), composed of Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu, qualified, on Wednesday, for the semifinals of the World Junior Rowing Championship in Plovdiv (Bulgaria), after winning the series.

For men's quadruple skulls (JM4x) Lucian-Andrei Florea, Alexandru Nitan, Petrisor-Darius Groza and Ionut Pavel finished their series on the third place and will go on in the requalifications, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Rowing Federation.

Eduard-Dragos Culdiuc and Alin Vasile Buzdugan finished fourth in their series for men's double sculls (JM2x) event, and will take the start in the requalifications.

In the requalifications there will also be the women's double sculls, composed of Andreea Ioana Serban and Felicia Maria Mihai, after taking the 6th place in their series, as well as Ana-Maria Matran, in the women's single sculls (JW1x), after taking the third place in her series.