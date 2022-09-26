 
     
Romania Limpede: 8.3 tonnes of waste collected in one week from banks and waters of Danube

Approximately 8.3 tonnes of waste, of which 5.4 tonnes of plastic, were collected in the first week of September from the banks and waters of the Danube, with the help of over 330 volunteers, under the Romania Limpede (Clear Romania) initiative.

"Between September 1 - 7, 2022, as part of the Romania Limpede programme, Lidl Romania together with MaiMultVerde Association, WWF-Romania and ASAP (Army Plastic Safe Rescue) organized a series of actions of cleaning up and collecting plastic waste from the banks and waters of the Danube, as well as education and awareness-raising actions. The Romania Limpede initiative was initiated as part of the plastic waste collection programme on the Danube, River Cleanup Collective @Dunare, launched by the Schwarz group this year, and which took place simultaneously in the counties riparian to river Danube, where the Group is present," informs a press release of the mentioned organizations, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Thus, with the aim of reducing the amount of plastic waste ending up in the waters of the Danube, MaiMultVerde Association coordinated 9 greening actions along the river, from the point of entry in Romania to the vicinity of its mouth, in the cities of: Bazias, Orsova, Turnu Magurele, Giurgiu, Oltenita, Calarasi, Cernavoda, Braila and Galati.AGERPRES

