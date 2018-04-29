Romania makes successful start at 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championship

Romania's women's tennis side defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 on Sunday in its first Group C match of the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad (Sweden).

Bernadette Szocs defeated Hana Matelova 3-0 (11-4 11-9 11-4) and Elizabeta Samara beat Katerina Tomanovska 3-1 (11-7 11-6 8-11 11-6), and Hana Matelova 3-0 (11-6 12-10 11-8).The only point of the Czech Republic was won by Karin Adamkova, who prevailed over Daniela Monteiro Dodean 3-2 (4-11 11-8 2-11 11-7 11-7).Also on Sunday, Romania was scheduled to face off the Netherlands at 21:00. Group C also includes Taiwan, Poland and North Korea.The top three qualifiers in each Championship Division group will qualify for the next stage, with the winners of the four groups, both female and male, going straight into the quarter-finals. The sides ranked 4-6 in the groups will continue to play for positions 13-24.

Agerpres .