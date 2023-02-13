Romania, Moldova sign trade union collaboration agreement

Romania's Antic Alliance of Information Technology and Communications Trade Unions affiliated with the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) and Moldova's Federation of Communications Trade Unions have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of developing mutual collaboration and supporting common interests, told Agerpres.

"Following a co-operation agreement between the National Trade Union Bloc and the National Confederation of Trade Unions of Moldova signed in mid-December last year at the Romanian Parliament House in the presence of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Labour Minister Marius Budai, we are announcing a new partnership between the Romanian and Moldovan trade unions. In Chisinau, Moldova, on February 9, 2023, the Antic Alliance of Information Technology and Communications Trade Unions affiliated with the National Trade Union Bloc, and Moldova's Federation of Communications Trade Unions signed a collaboration agreement in order to develop mutual collaboration and support common interests," BNS reported in a press statement on Monday.

The collaboration agreement has a series of objectives to achieve including initiating, drawing up, developing and promoting projects financed by the European Union; holding seminars, conferences, forums and other activities of common interest; holding regular meetings to look into trade union affairs and find acceptable solutions; drawing up studies, strategies, analyses, and conducting research in fields of interest for the two federations.

According to BNS, the agreement between the two union entities was concluded for a period of two years, with a possibility for further extension.