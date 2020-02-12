Romania net electricity importer in 2019

Romania in 2019 was a net electricity importer, given that the imports soared by 74 pct, while the exports dipped by 34 pct, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The imports totalled 5.110 TWh, while the exports stood at 3.592 TWh, thus resulting in a 1.518 TWh negative balance.Romania's electric power final consumption last year parked at 55.2 TWh, 1 pct lower than the level recorded in 2018.The public lighting grew by 10.6 pct, the population's consumption was higher by 21.9 pct, while the consumption in economy dropped by 6.3 pct.The electric power output saw 59.3 TWh, by 7.8 pct lower than the previous year. The output in the hydropower plants dropped the most, by 12.2 pct, followed by the classical heat power plants output that dipped by 11.2 pct. In addition, the wind and the solar power plants' output grew by 3 pct each vs the previous year.The technological own consumption in the power grids and power stations was 5.6 TWh, lower by 6 pct vs 2018.

AGERPRES