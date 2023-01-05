Romania participates with 18 athletes in winter edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival 2023

An eighteen member delegation will represent Romania at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2023, the winter edition, in Friuli Venezia Giulia (Italy), form January 21 to January 28, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced on Thursday, on its Facebook page.

The Executive Committee of COSR approved the membership of the Romanian delegation, which will participate in eight of the 14 sports disciplines. The competition in Italy, where athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 will line up, prefigures the organization of the Winter Olympic Games in 2026, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Maria Elisabeta Duicu (biathlon) and Mircea Stefan Jipescu (ski jumping) will be the flag bearers of Romania at the opening ceremony of the European Youth Olympic Festival, Agerpres informs.

The Romanian delegation will be led by Dragos Tataru, head of mission. The staff will also include Liliana Dorneanu, deputy head of mission for the Tarvisio area, Ciprian Gheorghe, deputy head of mission for the Carnia area, Puiu Gaspar, official of the Romania Ski Biathlon Federation team, doctors Dan Tanase and Diana Torje.

Romania has not won a medal at the winter EYOF since 2013, when it organized the competition in Brasov and won one gold and two silver medals.

Here is Romania's team at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2023:

Biathlon (4 athletes): Maria Elisabeta Duicu, Andreea Nicoleta Schiop, Horia Nicolae Urs, Nicolae Zichil; coaches - Tudor Girbacea, Daniel Mazilu;

Figure skating (1 athlete): Andrei Tudor Dominic; coach - Florent Francisco Amodio;

Ski jumping (3 athletes): Moise Alexandru Folea, Andra Maria Gheorghe, Mircea Stefan Jipescu; coaches - Constantin Beldea, Csaba Magdo-Nemeth;

Alpine skiing (2 athletes): Jennifer-Barbara Nagy-Remetean, Alexandru Matei Oancea; coaches - Alexandru George Barbu, Viorel Sebastian Selejan;

Ski mountaineering (3 athletes): Alexia Maria Blajiu, Lorena-Azota Bolindu, Tudor Zaharia Dobre; coaches - Alexandra Petruta Manea, Rares Iulian Manea;

Cross-country skiing (2 athletes): Ionut Alexandru Costea, Maria Toma; coaches - Iulian Grama, Costel Terciu;

Short track (1 athlete): Nora Barta; coach Zsolt Kalamar-Kertesz;

Snowboarding (2 athletes): Stefan Lazar, Kata Mandel; coach - Geza Lorant Kinda.