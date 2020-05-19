Romania posts EU's top growth in construction production this March

Romania's production in construction was 2.1 percent higher in March 2020 compared to the previous month, the highest advance among EU member states, shows data released on Tuesday by the European statistics office Eurostat.

Romania also tops the ranking by the annual growth rate of the construction sector, with 28.1 percent this March.

According to data previously released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the volume of construction works was 37 percent up as unadjusted series in March 2020 from the month before. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the volume of construction works was 2.1 percent higher, mainly due to the 1 percent advance in new construction works.

INS data also shows that in March 2020 the volume of construction works was 29.6 percent up YoY as unadjusted series, and 26.1 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted series.