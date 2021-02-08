Romania ranks 14th globally in terms of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people

Romania is ranking 14th globally with a rate of 4.41 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered per 100 people, above the European average and before countries that have much better performing, much more efficient healthcare systems, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Poland, senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Monday.

"In Romania you can see the efforts made lately, in the last weeks. Thus, an analysis carried out and published yesterday shows Romania ranks 14th globally, with 4.41 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people, above the European average of 3.77 and ahead of countries with much better, more efficient healthcare systems, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Poland and so on. The analysis uses data from 73 countries showing that so far over 131 million doses have been administered, and a daily average of 4.7 million doses per day globally," said Baciu.

He said that additional batches of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine will soon arrive in Romania.

Referring to 180 additional vaccination offices to become operational in Romania for COVID-19 immunisation, he said that the situation of staff administering the vaccine varies from one county to another, and as the centres open, the necessary staff will be allocated.