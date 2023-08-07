Romania ranks second at Games of La Francophonie, in Kinshasa

Romania took second place in the medal ranking at the Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, after Morocco, with 17 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze medals.

On Saturday, the tricolors won two medals, both in African wrestling, one silver and the other bronze, Agerpres reports.

Beatrice Ionela Ferent lost the cat final. 53 kg in front of the Cameroonian Rose Namondo Kombec, and at cat. 70 kg, Adina Ionela Irimia won the match for bronze with Godah Samsia Gassida, Chad.

The Romanian men's team played in the match for bronze in African wrestling, but lost 2-3 in the dispute with Burkina Faso.The women's basketball team defeated Congo in the duel for the 7-8 places with a score of 64-38 (18-13, 15-8, 14-7, 17-20).Gold medals went to Razvan Marian Kovacs (free wrestling, cat. 57 kg), Maxim Vasilioglo (free wrestling, cat. 74 kg), Beatrice Ionela Ferent (wrestling, cat. 53 kg), Amina Roxana Capezan (wrestling, cat. 65 kg), Maria Larisa Nitu (wrestling, cat. 72 kg), Catalina Axente (wrestling, cat. 76 kg), Alin Alexandru Firfirica (athletics - discus), the mixed table tennis team (Andrei-Eduard Ionescu, Elena- Adriana Zaharia), in mixed doubles table tennis (Eduard Ionescu/Elena Zaharia), Eduard Ionescu (table tennis - men's singles) and Elena Zaharia (table tennis - women's singles), Mihaela Popa (athletics - 20 km march), Ionut Vasilica Plesu (athletics - 20 km march), Alexandru Novac (athletics - javelin), Bianca Florentina Ghelber (athletics - hammer), Marius Musteata (athletics - weight), Alexandru Sibisan (judo - cat. 90 kg).Silver medals were won by Ukrainian athlete Kateryna Zhydachevska (wrestling, cat. 59 kg), Mihai Nicolae Palaghia (freestyle wrestling, cat. 92 kg), Anamaria Nesteriuc (athletics - 100 m hurdles), Federica Apostol (athletics - height), Alexandru Matei (judo - cat. 60 kg), Florina Badiceanu (judo - cat. 52 kg), Denis Adrian Both (athletics - javelin), Eduard Serban (judo - cat. 100 kg), Beatrice Ionela Ferent (African wrestling - cat. 53 kg).Bronze medals were grabbed by Stefan Ionut Coman (free wrestling, cat. 65 kg), Ana-Maria Pirvu (wrestling, cat. 50 kg), Adina Ionela Irimia (wrestling, cat. 68 kg), Catalin Buta (cycling, race long distance), Marius Musteata (athletics - discus), Lucian Laris Bors-Dumitrescu (judo - cat. 66 kg), Andreea Iuliana Lungu (athletics - discus), women's 4x100 meters relay (athletics - Marina Andreea Baboi, Maria Bisericescu, Anamaria Nesteriuc , Cristina Daniela Balan), Diana Ana Maria Ion (athletics - triple jump), women's 4x400 meters relay (athletics - Marina Andreea Baboi, Lenuta Petronela Simiuc-Burr, Anamaria Nesteriuc, Cristina Daniela Balan), Cristina Daniela Balan (athletics - 800 m ), Adina Ionela Irimia (African wrestling - cat. 70 kg).Romania lined up a 76 people delegation, including 57 athletes (athletics, women's basketball, freestyle wrestling and African wrestling, road cycling, table tennis and judo), at the 9th edition of the Games of La Francophonie, which took place between July 28 and August 6, in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.