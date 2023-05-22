 
     
Romania reports 731 COVID-19 hospitalisations, 29 COVID-related deaths in the week of May 15 - 21

Romania reports 731 COVID-19 hospitalisations, 29 COVID-related deaths in the week of May 15 - 21.

A total of 2,379 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the week of May 15 - 21, and 29 COVID-related deaths: 18 men and 11 women, aged between 50 and 80+, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

All deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and seven of them were vaccinated for Covid, told Agerpres.

As many as 731 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, and out of this total 72 are children; of the hospitalised patients, 90 are in ICUs, including 3 children. Of the ICU patients, 75 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

As of May 21, 3,402,356 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is 0.20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,172 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, the Health Ministry said.

