Romania, six other countries to participate in 'Eurasian Partnership MCM Drive 22' drill, in Constanta

More than 300 troops from Romania and six other countries will participate in the multinational exercise "Eurasian Partnership MCM Dive 22," to be organized between August 1 and 5, according to the Romanian Naval Forces.

The operations will take place in sea districts off the coast of Romania from the Black Sea and in the military port of Constanta. As many as 240 Romanian soldiers and approximately 60 foreign soldiers from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, the United States of America and Turkey will participate in the drill led by the 39 Divers Centre, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The "EP MCM DIVE 22" exercise contributes to increasing the level of training in the fields of combating improvised explosive devices and mines, as well as to strengthening interoperability between the participating forces. At the same time, the exercise has the role of developing relations between the Romanian Naval Forces and the naval and coast guard soldiers involved in the training activities led by the Constanta Diving Centre," shows a press release of the Romanian Naval Forces sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, on behalf of the Romanian Naval Forces, the 274 minesweeper "Vice Admiral Constantin Balescu," the maritime dredger 29 "Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu," the maritime support and intervention ship with divers "Grozavul," two rudder and port tugs will participate in the exercise, five fast boats (RHIB), a mine centre specialized in collecting specific data, a meteorology and oceanography cell (METOC), a rescue diver specialized in medical evacuation missions (MEDEVAC), two EOD detachments (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) for shallow waters and for historic mines, as well as a detachment of deep-sea divers.

Also, from the Romanian Air Force, a MEDEVAC helicopter from the 57th "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base will participate.

"The opening ceremony of the multinational exercise "Eurasian Partnership MCM Dive 22" will take place on Monday, August 1, at 9:00 am., in the Constanta military port, after which the participating soldiers will begin joint training activities with foreign partners," according to the press release sent by the Romanian Naval Forces.