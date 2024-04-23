Romania, South Korea sign defence co-operation agreement

AGERPRES special correspondent to Seoul, South Korea, Oana Ghita reports:

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and his South Korean counterpart Shin Won Sik signed on Tuesday a defence co-operation framework agreement as part of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis' official visit to South Korea.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the agreement lays the foundations for co-operation in specific areas of defence co-operation, military education and training, as well as dialogue on strategic and defence issues.

The document facilitates the procedures for opening offices of military attachés in Bucharest and Seoul.

In the presence of President Klaus Iohannis and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, other documents were signed.

Head of Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat and South Korea's Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang Min signed a memorandum of understanding on emergency management co-operation and disaster management and safety.

"Following the large-scale events caused by the impact of the emergencies of the last three years, Romania and Korea have strengthened their position as partner states through joint operations and mutual assistance. The document outlines co-operation in the areas of emergency and disaster management and safety through exchange of experiences, policies, technology, information, joint scientific achievements and research, participation in workshops, exhibitions and seminars, training including on climate-induced crises, new and emerging risks and large-scale and complex disasters. The document is not subject to the provisions of Law 590/2003 on treaties," according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu and her South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul signed a memorandum of understanding on culture, media, youth and sports.

The memorandum is designed to encourage an exchange of experts in the field of heritage preservation and the exchange of information and best practices in the areas of conservation and restoration, archaeology, architecture, as well as cultural policies and strategies.

Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Dukgeun signed a memorandum of co-operation on nuclear energy.

Starting from the legal framework provided by the Intergovernmental Agreement on Co-operation for the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy, signed on February 3, 2004, the current MoC identifies opportunities for bilateral co-operation in the field of civilian use of nuclear energy, including on third markets.

Also on Tuesday, a memorandum of co-operation was signed between the Romanian Agency for Foreign Investment and Trade (ARICE) and KOTRA. Under this agreement signed by Rares Burlacu, ARICE chairman, and Jeoung-Yeol Yu, president and CEO of KOTRA, ties between the two entities will be developed in order to promote co-operation in the areas of trade and investment between Romania and outh Korea in accordance with the legislations of the two countries and taking into account the two countries' international commitments.