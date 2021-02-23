Romania to devise national strategy for hydrogen production

Romania is due to elaborate a national strategy on producing hydrogen energy in the next period, as it is one of the technologies on which the European Union is increasingly focusing for the future, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told a specialized conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"At the moment, Romania does not have a hydrogen strategy. A team from the Ministry of Energy will work with specialists to devise a national hydrogen strategy. On the way here [the conference, ed.n.] I was talking to Secretary of State Dan Dragan to manage all hydrogen projects, because we have to send them to be included in the National Reconstruction and Resilience Plan and there are hydrogen projects, you know, in Romania," the minister said.

Popescu gave the example of the Halanga power plant, where there is a plan for a 150 MW gas and 50 MW solar and hydrogen power plant.

"Of course, hydrogen can also be produced from renewable resources, it can also be produced from nuclear energy and gas. We have hydrogen projects and we will put them in the National Resilience Plan and we are currently discussing a new natural gas distribution network and we are talking about whether it can be used for a 10 percent natural gas and hydrogen mixture, to be financed through the National Reconstruction and Resilience Plan," the government official also said at the ZF Power Summit 2021.