Romania understood from beginning relevance of Sweden and Finland becoming NATO members (PM Ciuca)

Romania understood from the beginning the relevance of Sweden and Finland becoming members of the North Atlantic Alliance, it ratified the treaty in this sense and, if necessary, it is open to getting involved in the discussions with Hungary on this topic, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on a two-day visit in Brussels, declared on Wednesday.

"Romania (...) appreciated from the beginning the capabilities that the two countries bring to the Alliance, so we ratified the protocol from the beginning of the process," Ciuca told the joint press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, when asked about the possibility of negotiations with Hungary for the approval of the Treaty of Accession of the two countries.

The head of the Executive in Bucharest added that he did not specifically discuss with the neighboring country, Hungary, to clarify how it supports this decision.

"But we are always discussing with the NATO Secretary General and our allies and, if necessary, we are open to be part of this process," said Nicolae Ciuca.AGERPRES