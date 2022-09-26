Romanian boxers win four gold medals at international boxing tournament in Sarajevo

Romanian boxers Alexandru Buleu (67 kg), Saly Palapuic (54 kg), Florin Ionita (60 kg) and Tiu Dorulet (71 kg) of the national youth boxing team have won gold medals at the international tournament in Sarajevo, according to the Romanian Boxing Federation (FRB).

In Sunday's finals, Buleu (Farul Constanta) outranked European medallist Ganda Coulibaly (Spain), Palapuic (Pandurii TgJiu) beat Macedonian Petar Arsovski by unanimous decision, Ionita (Rapid Bucharest) crushed Daniel Rodriguez (Spain), and Tiu (CS Dinamo) knocked out Eldar Hadzik (Bosnia) in the first round, told Agerpres.

In addition to the four gold medals for the Romanian athletes, Ionita was selected the most technical boxer of the competition, and Tiu was selected the best boxer of the tournament.

The Romanian youth team, led by coaches Francisc Vastag, Ilie Captari and Gheorghe Napoleon, is preparing for the IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022, in Spain, November 14-26.