Romanian Crown Custodian receives insignia of honorary member of Moldova's Academy of Sciences

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, received on Monday the insignia of an honorary member of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova, told Agerpres.

The presentation of the insignia was made by the interim president of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova, Svetlana Cojocaru, during a celebration organized at the institution's headquarters in Chisinau.

"On April 27, 2018, the General Assembly of titular members and corresponding members of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova, by unanimous vote, elected Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, honorary member of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova. Through that vote, the high appreciation of the activity of Her Majesty Margareta, of the Royal House, in capitalizing on national history and culture was marked (...) We are deeply grateful to Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, for the permanent support of the course of our country, of the accession process of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union. Wherever he is, Her Majesty persistently pleads for the urgency of this process", declared Svetlana Cojocaru.

For her part, Her Majesty Margareta expressed her satisfaction that the Academy of Sciences of Moldova "preserves the values and continues national education in a European spirit", emphasizing that the awarding of the distinction represents "respect for the past, an appreciation of the present and a hope for the future" .

"It is in the tradition of the Crown to preserve the spirit and values that define our nation. I am pleased that, after difficult decades, the Academy preserves the values and continues national education in a European spirit. I do not see in your gesture today a recognition of personal merits, but a respect of the past, an appreciation of the present and a hope for the future. Today connects generations, compatriots, cultures and aspirations. The crown, language and faith are constants of our people," said the Custodian of the Crown.

His Royal Highness, Prince Radu, the Romanian ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, Cristian Leon Turcanu, the director of the Diplomatic Institute within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Eugen Vizir, as well as numerous Moldovan academics and people of culture also participated in the event in Chisinau.

During her visit to Chisinau, Her Majesty Margareta also had, on Monday, a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and on Tuesday she will have meetings with the management of the State University of Moldova and that of the National Bank of Moldova.