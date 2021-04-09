Romanian Embassy in UK sends condolences after demise of Prince Philip

Romania's Embassy to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family, after the demise of Prince Philip aged 99.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Sincere Condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has died at the Windsor Castle.

His death came after three weeks since he was released from the hospital where he was treated for an infection and a heart condition. After his released from the hospital, Prince Philip came to the Windsor Castle, in Western London, where he spent his isolation period with his wife, aged 94.