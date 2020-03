Romanian Navy: 82 Romanian seamen participate in COVIDEX drill

A group of 82 Romanian seamen participated in COVIDEX, an exercise carried out in the Mediterranean Sea, which tested the crews' action in the event of a real case of infection with the new coronavirus aboard a military ship and the implementation of the procedures established at the level of the Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) for this context, informs the General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces, in a release issued on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The 82 seamen are in the Mediterranean Sea to ensure the command of the Standing NATO Mines Countermeasures Group no. 2 (SNMCMG-2). So far, the crew of the military ship "Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu" has traveled, in 10 weeks since leaving Constanta, over 5,500 nautical miles, the quoted source informs.