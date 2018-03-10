Romanian state received 38.8 M euros from selling greenhouse gas emission certificates in February

The Romanian state received more than 38.8 million euros from selling greenhouse gas emission certificates on the common EU auction platform, according to a document published on the Website of the Ministry of Public Finances (MFP).

There were traded 4.16 million certificates for the stationary installations.According to data from the Ministry of Public Finances, the EU Emission Trading Scheme - EU ETS applied in a first stage for the period January 1 2015 - December 31 2007, with the second stage of the scheme to take place over 2008-2012, corresponding to the first period of commitment of the Kyoto Protocol.Romania has been participating in the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme since the date of its accession tot he EU (January 1 2007).The third stage of the EU ETS will take eight years, between January 1 2013 and December 31 2020.