Romanians win gold in men's C1 and C2 1000m, at Kayak-Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged

Europa FM
Kaiac-canoe

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila won on Saturday the gold medal in the men's canoe single (C1M) 1,000m, and Ilie Sprincean and Oleg Nuta prevailed in the men's canoe doubles (C2M) 1,000m, at the Kayak-Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged (Hungary).

The men's canoe single world champion, Catalin Chirila clocked at 3:55.10, 1.96 seconds ahead of German Conrad Scheibner, and 3.48 seconds ahead of Polish Wiktor Glazunow.

Sprincean and Nuta won the men's canoe doubles 1,000m at 3:48.11, followed by the Poles Dominik Nowacki/Lukasz Witkowski at 1.50 seconds and the Moldovans Oleg Tarnoschi/Mihai Chihaia at 2.61 seconds.

Romania participates with a lineup of 9 athletes - two girls and seven boys - in the World Cup in Szeged.

