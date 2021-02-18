Romania's accession to Schengen, discussed by chairman of Senate Foreign Policy Committee with German Ambassador

The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania and our country's accession to Schengen, a "legitimate objective" that remains valid through a "possible gradual procedure", were among the topics addressed by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Policy Committee, Titus Corlatean, and the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, a Senate release reads, according to AGERPRES.

According to the source, during the meeting, the two dignitaries highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two states and expressed the desire to strengthen and intensify, for the benefit of the two countries, with a particular interest granted to the parliamentary mechanisms - the Committees for Foreign Policy and the parliamentary friendship groups

"The two officials made an assessment of the Romanian and German presidencies of the Council of the EU, in particular in relation to the promotion of complex dossiers important for the European cohesion, which involved a significant compromise effort on the part of European political actors," the release said.

In this context, senator Titus Corlatean appreciated the initiative for promotion, as a priority of the German Presidency, of the European Union's accession to the European Convention of Human Rights, also an essential objective for the other European organisation, partner of the EU, that is the Council of Europe.

At the same time, the need for close and predictable cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries for the proper management of the file of Romanian seasonal workers was analyzed, with the assurance of respect for their rights and health safety rules.

"The electoral prospects of this year's autumn in Germany, as well as the domestic political developments in Romania, were also brought to mind. In this context, senator Corlatean mentioned his concern for the rise in recent years of hate speeech, which can generate extremely negative consequences in society and requires a corresponding intervention on the part of state institutions, under the law, but also on the part of Romania's external partners," the release added.