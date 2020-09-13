Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 36 to 4,163

Another 36 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total national death toll to 4,163, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, 36 deaths were reported - 20 men and 16 women - among COVID-19 patients hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Calarasi, Dambovita , Dolj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Vrancea, and Bucharest City.Three deaths were recorded in the age class 50-59 years, 9 deaths in the age class 60-69 years, 14 - in the age class 70-79 years and 10 - in the category over 80 years.According to the GCS, 32 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities. No comorbidities have been reported to date for the remaining four deceased patients.