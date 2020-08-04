 
     
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 48 to 2,480

Another 48 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 2,480, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

According to GCS, those who died in the last 24 hours are 31 men and 17 women, hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Galati, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mehedinti, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vrancea, Ilfov, and Bucharest City.

Of the deaths, one was registered in the 30 - 39 years age bracket, 2 in the 40 - 49 years age bracket, 4 in the 50 - 59 years age bracket, 17 in the 60 - 69 years age bracket, 12 in the 70 - 79 years age bracket and 12 in the over 80.

All 48 deaths were in patients with preexisting conditions.

