Romania's Craciun wins ITF W15 Antalya singles title

Romanian tennis player Georgia Andreea Craciun won the singles event at the 15,000-USD ITF W15 Antalya tournament on Sunday after defeating Croatian Tara Wurth in the final 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Craciun, 20, world number 386, thus won her tenth ITF career title and the first this year.

In the first round, the Romanian beat Japanese Honoka Kobayashi 6-3 7-5, went on to defeat Russian Valeriya Olyanovskaya 7-6 (2) 6-3; in the quarter-finals she defeated Italian Aurora Zantedeschi 6-2 7-5, and in the semi-finals she defeated Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi 6-4 6-2.

Romanian Andreea Amalia Rosca was defeated in the semi-finals by Wurth 7-6 (4) 7-5. AGERPRES