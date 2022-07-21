Romania's crude oil production goes down by 6.2% during first 5 months of 2022

In the first five months of 2022 Romania produced 1,224 tons of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil, down 80,500 toe (6.2%) from the similar period of 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports of crude oil in the same period amounted to 3.14 million toe, 242,700 toe (7.2%) below those of January-May 2021.

According to estimates of the National Strategy and Forecast Commission (CNSP), Romania's 2022 crude oil production is estimated at 3.17 million toe (down 2.3% from 2021), while the 2023 production is projected at 3.095 million toe (down 2.3%). Imports are expected to reach 7.25 million toe in 2022 (up 6.4%) and 7.83 million toe in 2023 (up 6.5%).

The Energy Strategy project published on the website of the Ministry of Energy estimates that crude oil production will continue its slow downward trend between 2030 and 2050, from 22 to 13 TWh (1.93 to 1.15 million toe).AGERPRES