Romania's Embassy preparing events promoting partnership with U.S., marking 20th NATO accession anniversary

Events in all areas will be organized in the US all over the year 2024 by the Romanian Embassy to promote the partnership with the United States and mark the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to NATO. In addition to political, economic, trade and security issues, the agenda includes an event dedicated to Romanian researchers and scholars in the U.S., "Romanian Researchers Night," as well as a Romanian wine festival, aimed at making Romanian products known and accessible on the American market.

''We believe that it is necessary to emphasize to our American partners the importance of the economic opportunities that Romania offers, but also to capitalize on the cultural richness of our country. At the same time, given the deteriorating security environment on Romania's border, we will focus on our country's efforts to strengthen the Allied posture of deterrence and defence on the Eastern flank and in the Black Sea region," said Andrei Muraru, Romania's Ambassador to the United States, as quoted in an embassy press release.

The political and security agenda includes the promotion of themes of national and bilateral interest, including: the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to NATO - "20 Years under the NATO Umbrella"; promoting the strategic relevance of the Black Sea region - "Regional Security Outlook: the Black Sea"; supporting the European integration aspirations of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine - "Romania and the European Integration of Ukraine and Republic of Moldova."

The energy, trade and investment agenda includes, among others, events presenting Romania's energy priorities and projects at the intersection of energy and technology - "Romania and the Regional Energy Landscape", "Clean Tech and the Energy Transition", "US-Romania Energy Priorities in the Black Sea Area"; an event aimed at outlining Romania's constant and continuous involvement in supporting Ukraine, including by facilitating the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to third markets - "Food Security: from the Port of Constanta to the World."

As regards the business dimension, the embassy wants to organize a Romanian Wine Festival, aimed at making the products known and accessible on the American market. The Embassy is also planning, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to organize an event for the American business community to present investment opportunities in Romania - "Romanian Investment Days."

The democracy agenda will reflect Romania's strong commitment to strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption - "A Commitment to Democratic Resilience: Romania's Anticorruption Agenda," and strengthening human rights - "Romania's Efforts to Combat Antisemitism."

Through the academic agenda, the Embassy plans to organize an event dedicated to Romanian researchers and scholars in the U.S., aimed at strengthening links at the university level between Romanian and American institutions - "Romanian Researchers Night."

Dialogue with the Romanian community and promotion of priorities for facilitating Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Program will continue. The "50 States, One Community" tour, which the Romanian Ambassador is conducting in Romanian communities in the United States, will also continue.

The cultural agenda will include the organization of the third edition of the largest Romanian festival in the U.S., "Romanian Weekend at the Wharf," held on a section of the Potomac esplanade where a stage for concerts, themed tents, open-air exhibitions and specific stands are set up.

The Romanian Film Festival, now in its fifth edition in 2024, has already become the largest in North America, presenting cutting-edge, international award-winning productions, with Romanian directors, actors and producers invited to the screenings for Q&A sessions with the public. The cultural agenda will also include a series of concerts, which will take place in famous cultural spaces in the American capital such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.