Romania's negative natural growth extends into March 2023.

The natural population change in Romania stayed negative in March 2023, at minus 9,054, with the number of deaths being 1.7 times higher than that of live births, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In March 2023, 12,337 births were registered, up 1,021 from February 2023.The number of deaths recorded in March 2023 was 21,391 (11,097 men and 10,294 women), up 1,203 deaths (745 men and 458 women) from February 2023, told Agerpres.

The number of deaths of children under the age of 1 recorded in March 2023 was 80, up one on a monthly basis.

Most of the people who died in March 2023 died from circulatory system diseases (11,701 people, 54.7%); tumors (3,894 people, 18.2%); diseases of the respiratory system ( 2,098 people, 9.8%).

The natural growth remained negative (-9,054) in March 2023, with the number of deaths being 1.7 times higher than that of live births.

In March 2023, 4,762 marriages were registered, down 337 from February 2023. The number of final divorces was 2,140 in March 2023, up 215 from February 2023.

According INS, the number of live births registered in March 2023 was down 934 y-o-y. The natural growth was negative in March 2023 (-9,054 people), as well as in March 2022 (-12,943 people).

March 2023 deaths were down 4,823 from March 2022.

At the same time, the number of children under the age of one who died in March 2023 was down 7 from March 2022. In March 2023, 10,677 deaths (5,478 men and 5,199 women) were recorded in the urban environment, and 10,714 deaths (5,619 men and 5,095 women) in the countryside.

March 2023 marriages were down 334 y-o-y. Final divorces were down 139 in March 2023, y-o-y.