Romania's objective must exceed 2019 turnover in tourism (minister)

Romania's objective must be to exceed the 2019 tourism figures, and an interesting indicator must remain the increase in the number of nights a tourist spends in a destination, wrote the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, on Wednesday, on his Facebook page.

"A solution is offered by the ministry and I congratulate the team that I coordinate because it managed to launch from January 1, 2023 the programme to support travel agencies in their efforts to attract foreign tourists, a project awaited for 30 years. We are still far from 10% of the GDP, as an industry, but we have room to grow. We are not short of challenges, especially since climate change had a hard word to say this winter, and ski areas in all European states had to suffer," said Cadariu.

According to him, the Entrepreneurship and Tourism Ministry (MAT), through last year's modification of the regulatory framework regarding investments in tourism, is waiting until August 1 for requests from territorial administrative units for the financing of ski areas and the infrastructure of spa and balneoclimatic tourism, told Agerpres.

The Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism also specified that he looks with great optimism at the figures that the National Institute of Statistics published at the beginning of the year regarding the situation of Romanian tourism in the first 11 months of 2022.

"Romania hosted almost 10.5 million tourists, tourists who chose to stay an average of 2.2 days, whether they were Romanian or foreign. These are real figures, which confirm a 20.63% increase compared to the same period of 2021 and the fact that we have only 15.61% to recover compared to 2019, considered by the industry to be the best year of our tourism," added the minister.