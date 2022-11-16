Romania's Schengen accession/Commissioner Valean: Very good evaluation, I've never seen such appreciative words

The assessment of Romania's accession to Schengen is very good, said on Wednesday the European Commissioner Adina Valean, the stage of preparation being spoken about in laudatory words, told Agerpres.

"Good news from Brussels. We adopted in the College of Commissioners, today, a communication for the Council and the European Parliament in which an evaluation report on the Schengen Area is presented. What we are mainly interested in is the evaluation regarding Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, as countries which intend to join Schengen. The evaluation is very good, I have never seen such appreciative words regarding the stage of preparation - as far as Romania is concerned, they talk about the "work of art" infrastructure, the dedication and high professionalism of the workers on our borders, we are talking about the extraordinary contribution that Romania had - precisely because it has well-prepared plans for exceptional situations - in what solidarity corridors mean in the face of the crisis in Ukraine," Adina Valean said in an intervention at private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

The European Commission asks the Council to make the necessary decisions, without any delay, to allow the full accession of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to the Schengen Area.

In a communication adopted on Wednesday, the Commission welcomes the successes of the three EU member states in applying the Schengen rules.

Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are ready to join (the Schengen area - n.r.). And the EU is ready to receive them, declared the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, in a press conference in Brussels.

It's time to say 'Welcome!'. The three countries deserve to become full members. (...) The await was too long, she said.