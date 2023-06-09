Romania's trade balance deficit decreases by 11.8pct four months into 2023.

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit January 1 - April 30, 2023 was EUR 8.857 billion, down EUR 1.179 billion (-11.8%) y-o-y, according to the data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, told Agerpres.

In April 2023, Romania's FOB exports totalled EUR 7.228 billion and CIF imports EUR 9.288 billion, mening a deficit of EUR 2.060 billion. Y-o-y, the April 2023 exports increased by 4.9%, and imports decreased by 4.5%.

Between January 1 and April 30, 2023, FOB exports totalled EUR 31.046 billion and CIF imports EUR 39.904 billion.

Between January 1 and April 30, 2023, exports increased by 7.4%, and imports by 2.4%, both y-o-y.

According to INS, in the first four months of 2023, important shares in the composition of exports and imports were held by machinery and transport equipment (44.5% of exports and 35.7% of imports) and other manufactured goods (29 .8% of exports and 28.6% of imports).

The value of Romania's intra-EU27 trade January 1 - April 30, 2023 was EUR 22.652 billion worth of exports and EUR 29.368 billion worth of imports, making up 73.0% of total exports and 73.6% of total imports.

The value of Romania's extra-EU27 trade in the first four months of 2023 was EUR 8.394 billion worth of exports and EUR 10.535 billion worth of imports, making up 27.0% of total exports and 26.4% of total imports.