Romania's U-19 table tennis girls' team wins bronze at junior world championships

tenis

Romania's Under-19 girls's team was defeated by the US team 3-2 on Friday in the semi-finals of the World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, agerpres reports.

The Americans were in the lead 2-0 after Romanian Ioana Singeorzan was overtaken by Amy Wang 3-0, and Elena Zaharia lost to Rachel Sung 1-3. Camelia Mitrofan won the match with Angie Tan 3-1, and Elena Zaharia equalised by defeating American Amy Wang 3-2. In the decisive match, Ioana Singeorzan was defeated by Rachel Sung 3-1, and so Romania was left with the bronze medals.

In the quarter-finals, Romania defeated Hong Kong 3-0.

Romania has lined up 12 players for the Junior World Championships 2021: Darius Movileanu, Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, and Andrei Tomica in the Under-19 boys' team event; Elena Zaharia, Ioana Singeorzan, and Camelia Mitrofan in the Under-19 girls' team event, as well as Iulian Chirita, Dragos Bujor, Luca Oprea, and Horia Ursut in the U-15 boys' team event, and Bianca Mei-Rosu in the Under-15 girls' singles event.

