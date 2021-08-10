Romsilva adopts additional measures to prevent and extinguish forest fires

Romania's National Forestry Corporation RNP - Romsilva announces the adoption of additional measures to prevent and extinguish fires in the managed forest fund, given the increased risks of their production, amid prolonged heatwave, the increased tourist activity and the intensification of agricultural activities on land bordering the forest fund, informs a press release of the institution, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Thus, according to the cited source, a readiness service was established at the level of each forest district within Romsilva, for fast communication with the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations and Forest Guards, the alarm and mobilization plans of the intervention forces in case of fire are being updated and patrolling and surveillance actions of the forest fund and of the forest edges, especially of the areas at risk of fire production, as well as of the routes frequented by tourists are being intensified.

The forestry staff will also intensify the information campaign for tourists, for the employees of exploitation companies and owners of land bordering the forests, not to burn the vegetal remains and not to leave the fire unattended.

According to Romsilva data, in the first six months of this year, 98 fires were registered in the forest fund under its own administration, which affected a cumulative area of 553.8 hectares.

RNP Romsilva manages 3.13 million hectares of state-owned forests, about 48 percent of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of forests in other forms of ownership.