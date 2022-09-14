Romsilva to increase volume of firewood intended for population and industry to cover demand

The National Forest Administration - Romsilva will supplement the volume of wood for industry with 500,000 cubic meters, and it will also increase the quantities of firewood for the population, Romsilva announced on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Moreover, Romsilva's leadership is analyzing the possibility of relocating, from the forests under its management, some volumes of firewood from areas where there is a surplus, especially in the mountain areas, to deficit areas, in order to balance the firewood market, told Agerpres.

"At the same time, considering the high demand for wood from the industry, the leadership of Romsilva has identified the possibility of supplementing the volume offered on the market with about 500,000 cubic meters of wood from this year's production. In compliance with the legal provisions, this measure will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the National Forest Administration-Romsilva in the meeting of September 29 this year," says the release.

In the first eight months of this year, Romsilva delivered 1,217,464 cubic meters of firewood directly to the population, 362,399 cubic meters more than in the same period last year, and it is estimated that by the end of the year, the volume of firewood offered directly to the population will be around two million cubic meters.

Romsilva manages 3.13 million hectares of state-owned forests, about 48% of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of forests under other forms of ownership. Furthermore, it administers 22 national parks, as well as 12 state stud farms. Of the total number of forests owned by the state, 80% have international standard forest management certification.